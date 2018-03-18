League 1 duo stun Championship opponents in Challenge Cup

Whitehaven and York City Knights advanced to the fifth round of the Challenge Cup after clinching cup shocks against Championship opponents.

Carl Forster’s Haven dispatched of Dewsbury Rams while the Knights overcame Swinton Lions to secure their passage into the next round.

It was the performance of the Cumbrians that caught the eye the most, overcoming a Rams side with three wins from their opening five Championship games.

But Whitehaven secured a 25-18 win, with Jesse Joe Parker scoring twice and head coach Forster bagging another.

Meanwhile, York inflicted more misery on the Lions as they secured a 26-12 victory.

Early tries through Judah Mazive and Ben Cockayne set the tone, with Tim Spears and Mazive scoring later on to secure the tie and extend Swinton’s winless start to the year.

They’ll be joined in the fifth round by Leigh Centurions, who got back to winning ways with an 8-4 win over Batley.

The two teams warmed up in the car park before the game as the pitch markings needed to be reapplied, and it was the Bulldogs who started the better with two penalty goals giving them a 4-0 lead.

But Ricky Bailey’s converted try put the visitors ahead before a late penalty secured the win.

Elsewhere, London Broncos survived an almighty scare as they fought off a late fightback from lower-league opponents Workington 22-20.

The Broncos’ unbeaten start was put in major doubt as Leon Pryce’s side pushed Danny Ward’s men, who went 22-8 ahead thanks to tries through Api Pewhairangi and two from Rhys Williams.

But two tries from Jamie Doran secured a nervy finish, but the Broncos held on.

Meanwhile, Barrow ensured there would be further Cumbrian representation in the fifth round with a 28-16 win over Sheffield.

But the win was marred by a serious-looking injury to Joe Bullock, the Raiders prop who was stretchered off during the game.

Extensive match reports will be in Monday’s League Express.