League 1 fixture announcement for 2018 delayed by a fortnight

Fans of League 1 clubs will not find out who their team is playing and when next season for at least another fortnight.

The Super League and Championship fixtures were revealed on Wednesday morning, but the third-tier fixtures were conspicuous by their absence, leaving fans of clubs in that division querying the delay.

And TotalRL has learned that the fixtures for League 1 will not be published until later this month – with the 15th of November a date suggested by sources as a probable time for the announcement.

TotalRL understands that the hold-up in announcing the fixtures relates to the future of Gloucestershire All Golds and Oxford – who announced last week that they were merging and taking a year out from the sport ahead of a relaunch in Bristol in 2019.

With details of that not finalised until recently, it left the Rugby Football League behind in their plans for the League 1 fixtures. However, the delay will not be too long, with around a fortnight for fans to wait.

Only then will the likes of Bradford, York and Hunslet find out who they play on the opening weekend of the season and beyond.

More to follow.