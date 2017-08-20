League 1 scores – Toronto nil Newcastle
League 1 Super 8s:
Workington Town 22-21 Doncaster
Whitehaven 36-4 Keighley Cougars
Barrow Raiders 26-19 York City Knights
Toronto Wolfpack 50-0 Newcastle Thunder
League 1 Shield:
Coventry Bears 14-50 London Skolars
Oxford 22-22 South Wales Ironmen
Hemel Stags 18-38 North Wales Crusaders
Hunslet 32-18 Gloucestershire All Golds
