League 1 scores – Toronto nil Newcastle

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

League 1 Super 8s:

Workington Town 22-21 Doncaster

Whitehaven 36-4 Keighley Cougars

Barrow Raiders 26-19 York City Knights

Toronto Wolfpack 50-0 Newcastle Thunder

League 1 Shield:

Coventry Bears 14-50 London Skolars

Oxford 22-22 South Wales Ironmen

Hemel Stags 18-38 North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet 32-18 Gloucestershire All Golds

Full coverage of all the weekend’s League 1 matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.