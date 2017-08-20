League 1 scores – Toronto nil Newcastle

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis August 20, 2017 21:18

League 1 scores – Toronto nil Newcastle

League 1 Super 8s:

Workington Town 22-21 Doncaster
Whitehaven 36-4 Keighley Cougars
Barrow Raiders 26-19 York City Knights
Toronto Wolfpack 50-0 Newcastle Thunder

League 1 Shield:

Coventry Bears 14-50 London Skolars
Oxford 22-22 South Wales Ironmen
Hemel Stags 18-38 North Wales Crusaders
Hunslet 32-18 Gloucestershire All Golds

Full coverage of all the weekend’s League 1 matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis August 20, 2017 21:18

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad