League 1 Show – August 24th

The unofficial podcast dedicated to League 1 returns this week to review all the action from Round 4 of the Super 8s and the League 1 Shield.

On this week’s show, we have the post match thoughts of the Head Coaches at the Toronto Wolfpack, Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven Rugby League 2010, York City Knights RLFC, Workington Town Rugby League Football Club, Keighley Cougars, North Wales Crusaders Rugby League Club and the Coventry Bears Rugby League.

Plus plenty of discussion on Hunslet RLFC, Doncaster RLFC, Oxford Rugby League, University of Gloucestershire All Golds, South Wales Ironmen RL, Hemel Stags and London Skolars Rugby League.

Host Ben Hughes was also joined by League Express and TotalRL writer Matthew Shaw.