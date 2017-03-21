League 1 Show – March 21st

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

TotalRL editor Matthew Shaw joins Ben Hughes for the latest edition of the League 1 Show.

The two discuss all the Challenge Cup matches featuring League 1 sides, plus previews of each game coming up this weekend.

League Express is the only paper in the world to provide news from every League 1 club and reports from every game on a weekly basis. Don’t miss out on the best coverage of League 1, and purchase League Express every Monday in stores, or alternatively, purchase your copy online at Totalrl.com/le