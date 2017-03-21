League 1 Show – March 21st

Matthew Shaw
League 1 Show – March 21st

TotalRL editor Matthew Shaw joins Ben Hughes for the latest edition of the League 1 Show.

The two discuss all the Challenge Cup matches featuring League 1 sides, plus previews of each game coming up this weekend.

League Express is the only paper in the world to provide news from every League 1 club and reports from every game on a weekly basis.

