0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

TotalRL Editor Matthew Shaw joins Ben Hughes for the latest episode of the League 1 Show.

In this week’s episode, the two review and preview the latest ongoings in League 1, while guests include Keighley head coach Craig Lingard, the player coach at Whitehaven Carl Forster, and South Wales Ironmen Director Marc Lovering.

You can listen to the show right here.