League 1 Super 8s and League 1 Shield 2017 fixtures revealed

The Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s and Kingstone Press League 1 Shield fixtures for 2017 have been revealed.

The Super 8s teams play each other once with the top four teams having four home fixtures and the bottom four having three home fixtures.

After seven matches, the team in first position will be automatically promoted to the Championship, while the second-placed team will enter a four-club play-off with a home fixture against the team in fifth whilst third plays fourth.

The winners of those two matches will contest a play-off final for the second promotion place.

In the League 1 Shield, the teams will play each other once with the top four teams having four home fixtures and the bottom four having three home fixtures.

The first and second-placed teams will then compete in a play-off final for the League 1 Shield trophy.

Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s – Round by Round

Round Date Home Away KO Time (Local Time) 1 Sunday, July 30 Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars 3pm 1 Sunday, July 30 Newcastle Thunder Workington Town 3pm 1 Sunday, July 30 Whitehaven Barrow Raiders 3pm 1 Sunday, July 30 York City Knights Toronto Wolfpack 3pm 2 Sunday, August 6 Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC 3pm 2 Sunday, August 6 Keighley Cougars York City Knights 3pm 2 Sunday, August 6 Whitehaven Newcastle Thunder 3pm 2 Sunday, August 6 Workington Town Toronto Wolfpack 3pm 3 Saturday, August 12 Newcastle Thunder Barrow Raiders 7pm 3 Sunday, August 13 Doncaster RLFC Whitehaven 3pm 3 Sunday, August 13 Keighley Cougars Toronto Wolfpack 3pm 3 Sunday, August 13 York City Knights Workington Town 3pm 4 Saturday, August 19 Toronto Wolfpack Newcastle Thunder 4.30pm 4 Sunday, August 20 Barrow Raiders York City Knights 3pm 4 Sunday, August 20 Whitehaven Keighley Cougars 3pm 4 Sunday, August 20 Workington Town Doncaster RLFC 3pm 5 Saturday, September 2 Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven 4.30pm 5 Sunday, September 3 Barrow Raiders Workington Town 3pm 5 Sunday, September 3 Newcastle Thunder Keighley Cougars 3pm 5 Sunday, September 3 York City Knights Doncaster RLFC 3pm 6 Saturday, September 9 Toronto Wolfpack Barrow Raiders 4.30pm 6 Sunday, September 10 Doncaster RLFC Newcastle Thunder 3pm 6 Sunday, September 10 Keighley Cougars Workington Town 3pm 6 Sunday, September 10 Whitehaven York City Knights 3pm 7 Saturday, September 16 Toronto Wolfpack Doncaster RLFC 4.30pm 7 Sunday, September 17 Barrow Raiders Keighley Cougars 3pm 7 Sunday, September 17 Workington Town Whitehaven 3pm 7 Sunday, September 17 York City Knights Newcastle Thunder 3pm

Kingstone Press League 1 Shield – Round by Round

Round Date Home Away KO Time 1 Saturday, July 29 South Wales Ironmen Gloucestershire All Golds 3pm 1 Sunday, July 30 Hemel Stags Oxford 2pm 1 Sunday, July 30 Hunslet Coventry Bears 3pm 1 Sunday, July 30 North Wales Crusaders London Skolars 2.30pm 2 Saturday, August 5 Gloucestershire All Golds North Wales Crusaders 3pm 2 Sunday, August 6 Coventry Bears Hemel Stags 3pm 2 Sunday, August 6 Oxford Hunslet 2pm 3 Saturday, August 12 Gloucestershire All Golds Coventry Bears 3pm 3 Saturday, August 12 London Skolars Oxford 3pm 3 Sunday, August 13 North Wales Crusaders Hunslet 2.30pm 3 Sunday, August 13 South Wales Ironmen Hemel Stags 3pm 4 Saturday, August 19 Hunslet Gloucestershire All Golds 3pm 4 Sunday, August 20 Coventry Bears London Skolars 3pm 4 Sunday, August 20 Hemel Stags North Wales Crusaders 2pm 4 Sunday, August 20 Oxford South Wales Ironmen 2pm 2 Friday, August 25 London Skolars South Wales Ironmen 6.30pm 5 Saturday, September 2 London Skolars Hemel Stags 3pm 5 Sunday, September 3 Gloucestershire All Golds Oxford 3pm 5 Sunday, September 3 Hunslet South Wales Ironmen 3pm 5 Sunday, September 3 North Wales Crusaders Coventry Bears 2.30pm 6 Saturday, September 9 London Skolars Gloucestershire All Golds 3pm 6 Saturday, September 9 South Wales Ironmen North Wales Crusaders 3pm 6 Saturday, September 9 Oxford Coventry Bears 2pm 6 Sunday, September 10 Hemel Stags Hunslet 2pm 7 Saturday, September 16 Coventry Bears South Wales Ironmen 3pm 7 Sunday, September 17 Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags 3pm 7 Sunday, September 17 Hunslet London Skolars 3pm 7 Sunday, September 17 North Wales Crusaders Oxford 2.30pm

