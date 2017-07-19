League 1 Super 8s and League 1 Shield 2017 fixtures revealed
The Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s and Kingstone Press League 1 Shield fixtures for 2017 have been revealed.
The Super 8s teams play each other once with the top four teams having four home fixtures and the bottom four having three home fixtures.
After seven matches, the team in first position will be automatically promoted to the Championship, while the second-placed team will enter a four-club play-off with a home fixture against the team in fifth whilst third plays fourth.
The winners of those two matches will contest a play-off final for the second promotion place.
In the League 1 Shield, the teams will play each other once with the top four teams having four home fixtures and the bottom four having three home fixtures.
The first and second-placed teams will then compete in a play-off final for the League 1 Shield trophy.
Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s – Round by Round
|
Round
|
Date
|
Home
|
Away
|
KO Time (Local Time)
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
Keighley Cougars
|
3pm
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
Workington Town
|
3pm
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
Whitehaven
|
Barrow Raiders
|
3pm
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
York City Knights
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
3pm
|
2
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Barrow Raiders
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
3pm
|
2
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Keighley Cougars
|
York City Knights
|
3pm
|
2
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Whitehaven
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
3pm
|
2
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Workington Town
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
3pm
|
3
|
Saturday, August 12
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
Barrow Raiders
|
7pm
|
3
|
Sunday, August 13
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
Whitehaven
|
3pm
|
3
|
Sunday, August 13
|
Keighley Cougars
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
3pm
|
3
|
Sunday, August 13
|
York City Knights
|
Workington Town
|
3pm
|
4
|
Saturday, August 19
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
4.30pm
|
4
|
Sunday, August 20
|
Barrow Raiders
|
York City Knights
|
3pm
|
4
|
Sunday, August 20
|
Whitehaven
|
Keighley Cougars
|
3pm
|
4
|
Sunday, August 20
|
Workington Town
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
3pm
|
5
|
Saturday, September 2
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
Whitehaven
|
4.30pm
|
5
|
Sunday, September 3
|
Barrow Raiders
|
Workington Town
|
3pm
|
5
|
Sunday, September 3
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
Keighley Cougars
|
3pm
|
5
|
Sunday, September 3
|
York City Knights
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
3pm
|
6
|
Saturday, September 9
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
Barrow Raiders
|
4.30pm
|
6
|
Sunday, September 10
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
3pm
|
6
|
Sunday, September 10
|
Keighley Cougars
|
Workington Town
|
3pm
|
6
|
Sunday, September 10
|
Whitehaven
|
York City Knights
|
3pm
|
7
|
Saturday, September 16
|
Toronto Wolfpack
|
Doncaster RLFC
|
4.30pm
|
7
|
Sunday, September 17
|
Barrow Raiders
|
Keighley Cougars
|
3pm
|
7
|
Sunday, September 17
|
Workington Town
|
Whitehaven
|
3pm
|
7
|
Sunday, September 17
|
York City Knights
|
Newcastle Thunder
|
3pm
Kingstone Press League 1 Shield – Round by Round
|
Round
|
Date
|
Home
|
Away
|
KO Time
|
1
|
Saturday, July 29
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
3pm
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
Hemel Stags
|
Oxford
|
2pm
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
Hunslet
|
Coventry Bears
|
3pm
|
1
|
Sunday, July 30
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
London Skolars
|
2.30pm
|
2
|
Saturday, August 5
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
3pm
|
2
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Coventry Bears
|
Hemel Stags
|
3pm
|
2
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Oxford
|
Hunslet
|
2pm
|
3
|
Saturday, August 12
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
Coventry Bears
|
3pm
|
3
|
Saturday, August 12
|
London Skolars
|
Oxford
|
3pm
|
3
|
Sunday, August 13
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
Hunslet
|
2.30pm
|
3
|
Sunday, August 13
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
Hemel Stags
|
3pm
|
4
|
Saturday, August 19
|
Hunslet
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
3pm
|
4
|
Sunday, August 20
|
Coventry Bears
|
London Skolars
|
3pm
|
4
|
Sunday, August 20
|
Hemel Stags
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
2pm
|
4
|
Sunday, August 20
|
Oxford
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
2pm
|
2
|
Friday, August 25
|
London Skolars
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
6.30pm
|
5
|
Saturday, September 2
|
London Skolars
|
Hemel Stags
|
3pm
|
5
|
Sunday, September 3
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
Oxford
|
3pm
|
5
|
Sunday, September 3
|
Hunslet
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
3pm
|
5
|
Sunday, September 3
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
Coventry Bears
|
2.30pm
|
6
|
Saturday, September 9
|
London Skolars
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
3pm
|
6
|
Saturday, September 9
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
3pm
|
6
|
Saturday, September 9
|
Oxford
|
Coventry Bears
|
2pm
|
6
|
Sunday, September 10
|
Hemel Stags
|
Hunslet
|
2pm
|
7
|
Saturday, September 16
|
Coventry Bears
|
South Wales Ironmen
|
3pm
|
7
|
Sunday, September 17
|
Gloucestershire All Golds
|
Hemel Stags
|
3pm
|
7
|
Sunday, September 17
|
Hunslet
|
London Skolars
|
3pm
|
7
|
Sunday, September 17
|
North Wales Crusaders
|
Oxford
|
2.30pm
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum