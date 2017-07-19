League 1 Super 8s and League 1 Shield 2017 fixtures revealed

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower July 19, 2017 09:44

League 1 Super 8s and League 1 Shield 2017 fixtures revealed

The Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s and Kingstone Press League 1 Shield fixtures for 2017 have been revealed.

The Super 8s teams play each other once with the top four teams having four home fixtures and the bottom four having three home fixtures.

After seven matches, the team in first position will be automatically promoted to the Championship, while the second-placed team will enter a four-club play-off with a home fixture against the team in fifth whilst third plays fourth.

The winners of those two matches will contest a play-off final for the second promotion place.

In the League 1 Shield, the teams will play each other once with the top four teams having four home fixtures and the bottom four having three home fixtures.

The first and second-placed teams will then compete in a play-off final for the League 1 Shield trophy. 

Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s – Round by Round

 

Round

Date

Home

Away

KO Time (Local Time)

1

Sunday, July 30

Doncaster RLFC

Keighley Cougars

3pm

1

Sunday, July 30

Newcastle Thunder

Workington Town

3pm

1

Sunday, July 30

Whitehaven

Barrow Raiders

3pm

1

Sunday, July 30

York City Knights

Toronto Wolfpack

3pm

2

Sunday, August 6

Barrow Raiders

Doncaster RLFC

3pm

2

Sunday, August 6

Keighley Cougars

York City Knights

3pm

2

Sunday, August 6

Whitehaven

Newcastle Thunder

3pm

2

Sunday, August 6

Workington Town

Toronto Wolfpack

3pm

3

Saturday, August 12

Newcastle Thunder

Barrow Raiders

7pm

3

Sunday, August 13

Doncaster RLFC

Whitehaven

3pm

3

Sunday, August 13

Keighley Cougars

Toronto Wolfpack

3pm

3

Sunday, August 13

York City Knights

Workington Town

3pm

4

Saturday, August 19

Toronto Wolfpack

Newcastle Thunder

4.30pm

4

Sunday, August 20

Barrow Raiders

York City Knights

3pm

4

Sunday, August 20

Whitehaven

Keighley Cougars

3pm

4

Sunday, August 20

Workington Town

Doncaster RLFC

3pm

5

Saturday, September 2

Toronto Wolfpack

Whitehaven

4.30pm

5

Sunday, September 3

Barrow Raiders

Workington Town

3pm

5

Sunday, September 3

Newcastle Thunder

Keighley Cougars

3pm

5

Sunday, September 3

York City Knights

Doncaster RLFC

3pm

6

Saturday, September 9

Toronto Wolfpack

Barrow Raiders

4.30pm

6

Sunday, September 10

Doncaster RLFC

Newcastle Thunder

3pm

6

Sunday, September 10

Keighley Cougars

Workington Town

3pm

6

Sunday, September 10

Whitehaven

York City Knights

3pm

7

Saturday, September 16

Toronto Wolfpack

Doncaster RLFC

4.30pm

7

Sunday, September 17

Barrow Raiders

Keighley Cougars

3pm

7

Sunday, September 17

Workington Town

Whitehaven

3pm

7

Sunday, September 17

York City Knights

Newcastle Thunder

3pm

Kingstone Press League 1 Shield – Round by Round

 

Round

Date

Home

Away

KO Time 

1

Saturday, July 29

South Wales Ironmen

Gloucestershire All Golds

3pm

1

Sunday, July 30

Hemel Stags

Oxford

2pm

1

Sunday, July 30

Hunslet

Coventry Bears

3pm

1

Sunday, July 30

North Wales Crusaders

London Skolars

2.30pm

2

Saturday, August 5

Gloucestershire All Golds

North Wales Crusaders

3pm

2

Sunday, August 6

Coventry Bears

Hemel Stags

3pm

2

Sunday, August 6

Oxford

Hunslet

2pm

3

Saturday, August 12

Gloucestershire All Golds

Coventry Bears

3pm

3

Saturday, August 12

London Skolars

Oxford

3pm

3

Sunday, August 13

North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet

2.30pm

3

Sunday, August 13

South Wales Ironmen

Hemel Stags

3pm

4

Saturday, August 19

Hunslet

Gloucestershire All Golds

3pm

4

Sunday, August 20

Coventry Bears

London Skolars

3pm

4

Sunday, August 20

Hemel Stags

North Wales Crusaders

2pm

4

Sunday, August 20

Oxford

South Wales Ironmen

2pm

2

Friday, August 25

London Skolars

South Wales Ironmen

6.30pm

5

Saturday, September 2

London Skolars

Hemel Stags

3pm

5

Sunday, September 3

Gloucestershire All Golds

Oxford

3pm

5

Sunday, September 3

Hunslet

South Wales Ironmen

3pm

5

Sunday, September 3

North Wales Crusaders

Coventry Bears

2.30pm

6

Saturday, September 9

London Skolars

Gloucestershire All Golds

3pm

6

Saturday, September 9

South Wales Ironmen

North Wales Crusaders

3pm

6

Saturday, September 9

Oxford

Coventry Bears

2pm

6

Sunday, September 10

Hemel Stags

Hunslet

2pm

7

Saturday, September 16

Coventry Bears

South Wales Ironmen

3pm

7

Sunday, September 17

Gloucestershire All Golds

Hemel Stags

3pm

7

Sunday, September 17

Hunslet

London Skolars

3pm

7

Sunday, September 17

North Wales Crusaders

Oxford

2.30pm

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower July 19, 2017 09:44

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions