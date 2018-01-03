League Express Mailbag Letter of the Week: ‘League can flourish in Newcastle’

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Each week, we’ll be picking out the top letter from our world famous League Express Mailbag in Monday’s paper and featuring it in-depth on our website throughout 2018.

We start with an interesting letter from a person in a position of some importance – Councillor Rob Higgins of Newcastle City Council.

Newcastle City Council have certainly taken the sport to their hearts in recent years with the success of Magic Weekend in the area – and Cllr Higgins believes the sport has the opportunity to flourish in the area in the coming years.

