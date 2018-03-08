League Express Podcast: Exclusive Eddie Hearn interview, England chat and more

Aaron and Matt are back with the latest episode of the League Express Podcast.. and this week, they’ve a special guest.

Hear from sporting supremo Eddie Hearn on his plans to potentially get involved with rugby league, his feelings on where the sport is going wrong and much more.

Plus, there’s the usual discussion about the weekend’s games – as well as an in-depth chat about the England and England Knights squads.

To listen, click below – or search ‘League Express Podcast’ on iTunes or Spotify to subscribe and be notified when a new episode is released every week!