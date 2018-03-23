League Express Podcast: Jon Wells and Josh Charnley interviews, Challenge Cup chatter

Aaron and Matt are back with the latest episode of the League Express Podcast… with two special interviews

Hear from Castleford’s new director of rugby Jon Wells as he discusses his new job, and Josh Charnley, following his move to Warrington.

Plus, there’s the usual discussion about the latest action, in with special focus on the Challenge Cup, Toulouse’s decision to pull out, and the calls to cast off League 1.

To listen, click below – or search ‘League Express Podcast’ on iTunes or Spotify to subscribe and be notified when a new episode is released every week!