League Express Podcast: Rugby League’s image, Super League abroad and more

The new League Express Podcast is out now – and this week, our team tackle a number of prominent issues in the game.

Among them are Wigan and Hull’s trip to Australia, and how that could change the perception of the sport in this country – as well as an in-depth discussion on whether rugby league has an inferiority complex and an image problem that is spiralling out of control.

There’s the usual look-ahead to the weekend’s games in Super League and the Championship, plus exclusive interviews with Sam Tomkins and Castleford’s Oliver Holmes.

To listen, simply click here – or why not subscribe to us on iTunes? Simply search ‘League Express Podcast’ on the iTunes Store.