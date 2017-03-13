League Express Team of the Week: Round Five

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhinos)

A shining light in the Rhinos’ season so far has been the performances of Golding, who was excellent again in Leeds’ win over Catalans.

A stunning try-saving tackle on Justin Horo was a delight to watch.

Wing – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Where do Wigan find all these players from?!

Just as it looked like Wigan were depleted, they draft in Marshall. He subsequently scored four tries.

All that, from a winger who is fourth in the pecking order. Staggering.

Centre – Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

Perhaps the biggest unsung hero in Super League is the Wakefield centre.

Often berated by his own supporters, he continues to deliver on a regular basis. That didn’t change this weekend, as his second try of the afternoon secured Trinity victory over Salford.

Centre – Greg Minikin (Castleford Tigers)

Despite getting moved from the wing, Minikin was still unstoppable as he bagged another two tries, keeping him top of Super League’s scoring charts.

Quickly becoming one of Daryl Powell’s best signings.

Wing – Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Hall made more metres than anyone in the Leeds team during their victory over Catalans.

His work rate and quick play-the-balls helped Matt Parcell dominate the ruck, and Leeds ultimately cruised to a much-needed win.

Stand-off – Albert Kelly (Hull FC)

Has there been a better signing made this season?

Kelly was exceptional once again, scoring his third and fourth tries in two games in the club’s victory over St Helens.

Scrum-half – Ben Roberts (Castleford Tigers)

Roberts showed Cas fans what they have been missing with a great performance against Widnes.

The halfback missed the majority of last season with a foot injury, but he doesn’t appear to have missed a step if this is anything to go by.

Prop – Danny Tickle (Leigh Centurions)

Tickle rolled back the years with an outstanding performance for Leigh in their victory over Huddersfield.

His workrate, especially defensively, was pivotal for the Centurions.

Hooker – Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos)

The Australian hooker put in his best performance yet in blue and amber.

His speed around the ruck was hugely important for Brian McDermott’s side. In a time when the club’s recruitment has come into question, Parcell could silence doubters.

Prop – Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

Cuthbertson was back to his best on Friday night as he dominated down the middle.

His metre-making and offloads caused all sorts of problems.

Second-row – Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

The Harry Sunderland Trophy winner played a major role in the club’s victory over Warrington.

His efforts were rewarded with a try.

Second-row – Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers)

McMeeken is the third member of Castleford’s team to make the Team of the Week after a brilliant display against Widnes.

Long story short, Widnes could not stop him.

Loose-forward – Harrison Hansen (Leigh Centurions)

The former Wigan man was exceptional in his side’s victory over Huddersfield.

Defensively he was assured, and he bagged a crucial try.