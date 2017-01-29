LEAGUE EXPRESS TEASER: Geoff Toovey’s first interview in the UK

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

An extended version of this article will be exclusively in this Monday’s League Express – but to read it before then, click here to ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device from 9pm onwards on Sunday night.

Bradford fans, we’ve got a treat for you in this Monday’s League Express – the FIRST interview in the UK with Geoff Toovey since his arrival.

Toovey discusses the logistics and details behind his arrival at Odsal – although he is currently here observing until the relevant visa issues are completed.

He discusses why Bradford was right, what he’s seen so far and his relationship with the club’s new owners. Although we can give you a small insight now – including how he’s been impressed by the Bulls squad thus far.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind so far but it’s been really good just to have a look at the guys and see them running around enjoying themselves again after everything they’ve been through,” he said.

To read the full interview – one you won’t see anywhere else – there is only one place to get your hands on it: League Express.

