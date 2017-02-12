LEAGUE EXPRESS TEASER: Golding insists he’s proven nothing yet

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos fullback Ashton Golding has insisted he has proved nothing to anyone despite a strong personal start to his season during Leeds’ defeat to St Helens on Thursday night.

The Rhinos lost 6-4 in a game dominated by defences at the Totally Wicked Stadium – with Golding catching the eye in his first competitive game wearing the number one shirt.

The 20-year-old made a number of try-saving tackles which led Rhinos coach Brian McDermott to describe his performance as “outstanding” – but Golding told League Express he’s proven nothing yet.

He said: “Not a chance, this is just one game and I’ve not proven anything yet.

“I’ve got to back this up week after week and perhaps season after season to show I’m worthy of wearing such a prestigious shirt for such a great club. It’s a long process but I’m willing to sacrifice everything for it. I’ve got to earn the respect of people.”

