LEAGUE EXPRESS TEASER: Jones-Buchanan aiming high

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

An extended version of this article will be exclusively in this Monday’s League Express – but to read it before then, click here to ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device from 9pm onwards on Sunday night.

Leeds Rhinos forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is aiming high in 2017 following comments made by his coach that the former Super League champions can “win everything” in 2017.

Rhinos chief Brian McDermott said earlier this month that it was a realistic goal for Leeds to win every trophy on offer this season – and Jones-Buchanan has said that if Leeds show they have learned valuable lessons from a season of struggle in 2016, those comments may not be far off the mark.

“Anything is possible when you’ve got a great culture like we have,” he told League Express.

“The proof is in the pudding in regards to how much we’ve actually learned from last year.

“I’ve heard people say in the past saying they’ll be happy if they get so far – if people target the very pinnacle of the mountain, that’s the only way they’ll reach it. Brian is completely right that it’s possible.”

Jones-Buchanan also discusses how he overcame serious injuries in recent years to play almost 30 games for Leeds in 2016 – as well as discussing just how close he came to retiring 18 months ago.

An extended version of this article will be exclusively in this Monday’s League Express – but to read it before then, click here to ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device from 9pm onwards on Sunday night.