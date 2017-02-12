LEAGUE EXPRESS TEASER: O’Loughlin aiming to do Super League proud

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The full version of this article will appear in this week’s upcoming issue of League Express – which is available online from 9pm tonight. To ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device as soon as the paper is released, click here.

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin has stressed that the Warriors are not just aiming to do the town proud in this Sunday’s World Club Challenge – but all of Super League.

O’Loughlin will lead Wigan into battle against NRL champions Cronulla looking to secure Super League’s first ever win in the World Club Series: although Warrington will try to do the same 24 hours earlier against Brisbane.

And O’Loughlin told League Express that Wigan are playing to show that Super League, not just themselves, can match the very best in world rugby league.

“We need no motivation,” he said.

“This game is in the forefront of everyone’s mind now and I want to do Wigan proud, I want to do Super League proud and I want to do English rugby league proud.

“We’re wearing the Wigan shirt and representing Wigan next week but you almost want to do the whole comp proud too. We’ve not done enough to make Super League proud as a whole.”

The full version of this article will appear in this week’s upcoming issue of League Express – which is available online from 9pm tonight. To ensure you get your copy delivered to your smart device as soon as the paper is released, click here.