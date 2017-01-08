LEAGUE EXPRESS TEASER: Welham excited by Salford challenge

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The full version of this article will appear in this week’s League Express – which comes out Monday. However, to read the paper on Sunday night before everyone else, click here and start up a subscription!

New Salford Red Devils signing Kris Welham has revealed how he is excited about the challenge of making the move to the AJ Bell Stadium in 2017.

Welham has signed a two-year deal with Ian Watson’s side after Bradford’s liquidation last week – the former Hull KR centre scored 29 tries in 30 appearances for the Bulls in 2016.

And he admitted to League Express that he was pleased with his form during his solitary season at Odsal, and is hopeful he can take it with him to Salford in 2017.

“They’re a great team,” he said.

“Marwan has been in regular contact and we’ve got a strong squad together there. I thought I played pretty well for Bradford in 2016 – hopefully I can carry that on in a Salford shirt.”

