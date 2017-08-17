League Leaders’ Shield would be my greatest achievement, says Daryl Powell

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford coach Daryl Powell believes that helping the club win the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time would represent his greatest achievement in rugby league – and says that the Tigers’ first trophy of the Super League era should be just the start of something special for the club.

Anything other than defeat for the Tigers tonight against local rivals Wakefield will see them crowned League Leaders’ Shield winners for the first time in their 91-year history.

Powell, who has had an illustrious career as a player and a coach, however, believes that helping Castleford become the best team in Super League would be his biggest accomplishment.

“It’d be right at the top,” he said to TotalRL when asked about where it would rank.

“The job of doing it would be the culmination of a lot of hard work from a whole lot of people; the people who run the club, the coaching staff, the players who’ve been on the journey – they’ve all played a part.

“It would be my biggest achievement to get this club to being the number one in Super League – which is what we will be if we win that League Leaders’ Shield.”

And Powell also says that the League Leaders’ Shield should be the beginning of a sustained period of success for the Tigers.

“I’ve made a point to other people that this is a journey we’re on here. We’re on a journey to be outstanding for a number of years; we’ve been building for a while.

“We’ve finished fourth and fifth and with now hopefully finishing top, it’s an ongoing journey to do something special for a good few years.”