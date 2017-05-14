League One Results
By Michael Hale May 14, 2017 15:43
See the full time results from today’s fixtures in League One:
Hemel Stags 24-50 Doncaster RLFC
Oxford RLFC 24-22 Hunslet RLFC
Workington Town 56-0 South Wales Ironmen
York City Knights 64-12 Coventry Bears
