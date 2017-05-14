League One Results

Michael Hale
By Michael Hale May 14, 2017 15:43

League One Results

See the full time results from today’s fixtures in League One:

Hemel Stags 24-50 Doncaster RLFC

Oxford RLFC 24-22 Hunslet RLFC

Workington Town 56-0 South Wales Ironmen

York City Knights 64-12 Coventry Bears

A full report, photos and analysis from these games will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.

