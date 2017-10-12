Lebanon name World Cup squad

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lebanon have become the final nation to name their World Cup squad.

11 NRL stars have been named, with former New South Wales hooker Robbie Farah named as their captain.

Lebanon, who will be coached by former Australia halfback Brad Fittler, also boast the talents of Parramatta star Mitchell Moses and Canterbury hooker Michael Lichaa.

They are among the nations in England’s group and will face Wayne Bennett’s men on November 4th in Sydney.

Lebanon’s World Cup squad: Robbie Farah (Captain – South Sydney), Mitchell Moses (Vice Captain – Parramatta Eels), Danny Barakat (Wentworthville), Jamie Clark (Auburn Warriors), Adam Doueihi (South Sydney), James Elias (West Newcastle), Ahmad Ellaz (Auburn Warriors), Nick Kassis (Blacktown Workers), Andrew Kazzi (Wests Tigers), Anthony Layoun (Parramatta Eels), Michael Lichaa (Bulldogs), Mitchell Mamary (Wentworthville), Bilal Maarbani (Manly Sea Eagles), Abbas Miski (North Sydney), Tim Mannah (Parramatta Eels), Ray Moujalli (Bulldogs), Reece Robinson (unattached), Travis Robinson (Newtown), Chris Saab (Blacktown Workers), Raymond Sabat (Lycans FC), Jaleel Seve-Derbas (Wests Tigers), Elias Sukkar (Wentworthville), Alex Twal (Wests Tigers), Jason Wehbe (unattached)