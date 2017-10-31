Lebanon prepare to make changes for England clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lebanon have made five changes for their match against England.

Daniel Abou-Sleiman replaces Anthony Layoun at fullback while Bilal Maarbani is brought in for James Elias at centre.

Raymond Moujalli will start from the bench, replacing Andrew Kazzi, meaning Canterbury’s Michael Lichaa will start at hooker

Lebanon’s most-capped player, Chris Saab, replaces Jaleel Seve-Derbas in the second-row, while one final change sees Jamie Clark replace Elia Sukkar on the bench.

LEBANON

1 Daniel ABOU-SLEIMAN

2 Travis ROBINSON

3 Bilal MAARBANI

4 Adam DOUEIHI

5 Abbas MISKI

6 Mitchell MOSES

7 Robbie FARAH ©

8 Tim MANNAH

9 Michael LICHAA

10 Alex TWAL

11 Chris SAAB

12 Ahmad ELLAZ

13 Nick KASSIS

14 Mitchell MAMARY

15 Raymond MOUJALLI

16 Jamie CLARK

17 Jason WEHBE