Lebanon prepare to make changes for England clash
Lebanon have made five changes for their match against England.
Daniel Abou-Sleiman replaces Anthony Layoun at fullback while Bilal Maarbani is brought in for James Elias at centre.
Raymond Moujalli will start from the bench, replacing Andrew Kazzi, meaning Canterbury’s Michael Lichaa will start at hooker
Lebanon’s most-capped player, Chris Saab, replaces Jaleel Seve-Derbas in the second-row, while one final change sees Jamie Clark replace Elia Sukkar on the bench.
LEBANON
1 Daniel ABOU-SLEIMAN
2 Travis ROBINSON
3 Bilal MAARBANI
4 Adam DOUEIHI
5 Abbas MISKI
6 Mitchell MOSES
7 Robbie FARAH ©
8 Tim MANNAH
9 Michael LICHAA
10 Alex TWAL
11 Chris SAAB
12 Ahmad ELLAZ
13 Nick KASSIS
14 Mitchell MAMARY
15 Raymond MOUJALLI
16 Jamie CLARK
17 Jason WEHBE