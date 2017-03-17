Leeds agree deal to sell Segeyaro

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos have reached an agreement to sell James Segeyaro to NRL Champions Cronulla, according to the Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan.

The drawn-out contractual dispute between the Rhinos and the Papua New Guinean international took a step towards a resolution after the Sharks head coach confirmed that Segeyaro had been given permission to train with the club next week as a deal nears completion.

Gary Hetherington, the Leeds chief executive, had been adamant that they would not grant the 26-year-old a release from his contract after he refused to return for pre-season training, and demanded a £250,000 transfer fee to sell him.

However, it is understood that an agreement has now been reached between the two clubs following discussions between the governing bodies of both countries, with Flanagan confirming Segeyaro will train with them next week.

“They’ve given him approval to train with the squad pending a formal release from Leeds,” Flanagan said.

“It’s good for James. He’s been on his own for four months trying to do the best he can so at least now he can train with some other players, whether it’s our reserve-grade squad or whatever.”