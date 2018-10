Tonight’s Leeds & District Rugby League Phil ‘Mutley’ Sharpe Memorial Cup Final between Drighlington and Hunslet Warriors is off.

Leeds & District Chairman Carl Morton said: “Unfortunately the game has had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

He added: “The Under 18s game, which is due to be played on Wednesday 10 October, will still take place.”

Hunslet Warriors and Milford Marlins will contest next week’s match.