Leeds assert intentions with dominant win over Wigan
Leeds Rhinos bounced back from their Challenge Cup defeat with a strong 32-16 victory over Wigan.
The Rhinos, who moved within eight points of league leaders Castleford following their latest victory, were inspired by the outstanding Stevie Ward, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the win.
It was 10 apiece at half-time as tries for Ward and Ashton Golding were cancelled out by a Tom Davies brace.
But Leeds scored 22 points in the second-half, with Golding and Matt Parcell scoring before Ward wrapped up his hat-trick.
Sam Tomkins bagged a late consolation, but it did nothing for the Warriors, who are now four points adrift of fourth-placed St Helens.
Leeds: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, McGuire; Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan.
Replacements: Mullally, Keinhorst, Lilley, Delaney.
Wigan: Tomkins; Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Bateman, Farrell, O’Loughlin.
Replacements: Ganson, Clubb, Isa, Tautai.