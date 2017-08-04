Leeds assert intentions with dominant win over Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos bounced back from their Challenge Cup defeat with a strong 32-16 victory over Wigan.

The Rhinos, who moved within eight points of league leaders Castleford following their latest victory, were inspired by the outstanding Stevie Ward, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the win.

It was 10 apiece at half-time as tries for Ward and Ashton Golding were cancelled out by a Tom Davies brace.

But Leeds scored 22 points in the second-half, with Golding and Matt Parcell scoring before Ward wrapped up his hat-trick.

Sam Tomkins bagged a late consolation, but it did nothing for the Warriors, who are now four points adrift of fourth-placed St Helens.

Leeds: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, McGuire; Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan.

Replacements: Mullally, Keinhorst, Lilley, Delaney.

Wigan: Tomkins; Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Bateman, Farrell, O’Loughlin.

Replacements: Ganson, Clubb, Isa, Tautai.