Leeds battle past Leigh

An Adam Cuthbertson brace helped Leeds Rhinos keep the pressure on the top two with a 22-14 win over Leigh Centurions.

The Australian opened the scoring and crossed again in the second-half to help the Rhinos do enough to overcome a gutsy Leigh side, whose discipline once again let them down with two men shown yellow cards.

Tom Briscoe had also scored in the first-half to establish an 8-0 lead before Matty Dawson responded for Neil Jukes’ side.

Both teams scored again before the hooter through Joel Moon and Dawson respectively to leave the score 14-10 at the break.

A Liam Sutcliffe penalty goal and Cuthbertson’s second secured the victory in the second-half, before Cory Paterson scored on the hooter for a consolation score from a Leigh perspective, which came after Dayne Weston had been sin binned for a late shot on Danny McGuire. Antoni Maria had also been sent to the cooler before that.

Leeds: L Sutcliffe; Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall; McGuire, Burrow; Garbutt, Parcell, Singleton, Ferres, Jones-Buchanan, Cuthbertson. Subss: Galloway, Handley, Mullally, Ablett.

Tries: Cuthbertson 2, Briscoe, Moon. Goals: Sutcliffe 3

Leigh: McNally; Naughton, Brown, Fleming, Dawson; Hampshire, Drinkwater; Acton, Hood, Weston, Vea, Paterson, Burr. Subs: Pelissier, Tickle, Maria, Hopkins.

Tries: Dawson 2, Paterson. Goals: Drinkwater