Leeds’ Brad Singleton handed six-game ban by RFL

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos forward Brad Singleton has been given a six-match suspension by the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary panel after pleading guilty to a charge of striking with the elbow.

Singleton was involved in an incident with Catalans forward Greg Bird during the Rhinos’ win against the Dragons, and admitted the charge at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night.

And Rhinos coach Brian McDermott said the forward has let his team-mates down.

“We will be without Brad for the next six weeks after he was suspended on Tuesday night,” he said.

“He pleaded guilty as he knew the extent of his careless tackle and that type of incident has no place in the modern game. Brad has been a standout for us so far this year but last Friday he let his team-mates down. We will now put Brad into a mini pre-season so he can be in good shape on his return should he get picked in the team after his suspension.”

He was one of three Super League players suspended this week, along with Hull’s Jansin Turgut – who received a two-match ban – and Salford prop Lama Tasi, who was banned for one game after submitting an Early Guilty Plea.

Leigh forward Gareth Hock was fined £300 after pleading guilty to a Grade A punching charge.

Keighley’s Emmerson Whittel pleaded guilty to a Grade C running in and punching charge in the Challenge Cup game against Fryston Warriors last month, but the tribunal downgraded it to a Grade B charge and the player received a one match ban and £75 fine.

Doncaster’s Jordie Hedges appealed the length of a six-match ban issued on 28 February for a Grade D dangerous throw. The Match Review Panel downgraded the suspension to four games, but the £75 fine remains.

Along with Tasi, the other players who took the option of an Early Guilty Plea were:

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – no suspension

Danny Craven (Widnes Vikings) – no suspension

Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants) – no suspension

Daniel Hindmarsh-Takji (London Broncos) – 2 game suspension

Wayne Rettie (Batley Bulldogs) – no suspension

Matt Garside (London Broncos) – no suspension

Josh Crowley (Rochdale Hornets) – no suspension

Robert Butler (London Broncos) – no suspension

Under-19s