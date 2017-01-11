Leeds captain Danny McGuire unsure of long-term future

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny McGuire has not ruled out retiring at the end of the season, but he believes he still has more to give before hanging up the boots.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and has yet to decide whether he will carry on his career beyond the conclusion of the 2017 season.

McGuire has made 342 Super League appearances for the Rhinos since making his debut in 2001, although injuries restricted him to just 13 appearances in all competitions last year.

After an injury-riddled campaign, McGuire’s first priority is to return to the field, rather than consider his future beyond the end of the year.

“I’ve not given much thought to what happens after this year,” McGuire told League Express.

“It’s the old cliché, I’m just taking it every day as it comes and I’ll see how the body feels. If I’m contributing to the team, I feel like I’ve got a lot left to give. We’ll see how it goes.

“If I’m playing well, the team is happy and the coaching staff are pleased with how things are going then I’ll play as long as I can, because you’re a long time retired.”

Meanwhile the Rhinos could get some good news tomorrow (Thursday), when Leeds City Council could give planning permission for the redevelopment of Headingley’s South and North Stands.

The proposals had been held up by two linked planning applications for residential developments in Weetwood and Tingley, but they were withdrawn in December.

Planning officials have recommended the approval of the plans, with the council report saying that the project represents a “positive development which will result in significant improvements to the visual appearance of the Headingley Carnegie Stadium”.

Planning officers have recommended that the application should be deferred and delegated to the chief planning officer to grant approval, subject to a series of conditions, although the government’s Communities Secretary Sajid Javid could have the final say on the scheme if he calls it in for a public inquiry.

