Leeds close in on second

Leeds Rhinos moved to within one win of second place – and a home semi-final – following a 38-26 win over Hull FC.

Although it was far from a polished performance, Brian McDermott’s side picked up the victory thanks to six tries against the Challenge Cup winners.

They struggled to shrug off a gutsy Hull outfit, who stayed in the contest by taking the chances often gifted to them by an at times clumsy Leeds outfit.

Leeds took the lead on three occasions in the first-half thanks to tries through Rob Burrow, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe and Mitch Garbutt, however they were only 24-14 ahead due to tries through Steve Michaels, Scott Taylor and a Marc Sneyd penalty.

The teams exchanged tries early in the second-half through Adam Cuthbertson and Danny Washbrook before Kallum Watkins edged Leeds further in front with two penalties either side of a Josh Bowden try, before Matt Parcell wrapped up proceedings with a score from Danny McGuire’s pinpoint kick.

