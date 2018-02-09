Leeds come from behind to beat Robins

Leeds Rhinos prepared for the World Club Challenge with a 20-11 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Jimmy Keinhorst scored a hat-trick for the Rhinos as they came from 10-0 behind to defeat Danny McGuire’s Robins, making his first appearances against the club he had spent the entirety of his career.

Tries from Ryan Shaw and Adam Quinlan gave Tim Sheens’ side the advantage before Adam Cuthbertson and Keinhorst responded.

Chris Atkin kicked a drop-goal for the visitors on his Super League debut to regain the lead, before Keinhorst’s two further tries secured the win.

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Delaney. Subs: Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Ormondroyd.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Hefernan, Minns, Carney, McGuire, Atkins, Jewitt, Lee, Mulhern, Blair, Greenwood, Clarkson. Subs: Walne, Lunt, Masoe, Kavanagh.