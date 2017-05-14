Leeds comfortably dispatch of League One Raiders

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos recorded 13 tries as they comprehensively dispatched of Barrow Raiders 72-10, booking their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Joel Moon completed a first half hat-trick with Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell and Ash Handley opening up a 32-4 half time lead, Luke Cresswell with Barrow’s reply.

Handley completed his brace early in the second half before Stevie Ward took Leeds over the 40-point mark with 50 minutes played.

Liam Sutcliffe continued the rout and Rob Burrow came off the interchanges bench to score as the Rhinos surpassed a half century.

The League One Raiders didn’t give up the fight however and moved into double figures through Jarrad Stack’s try and Karl Ashall’s touchline conversion.

But Burrow and Parcell completed their respective braces before Keith Galloway went over for the final score late on in a wholly professional display.

Leeds: 1 Ashton Golding, 2 Tom Briscoe, 22 Ash Handley, 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Danny McGuire, 4 Joel Moon, 8 Keith Galloway, 9 Matt Parcell, 24 Jordan Baldwinson, 19 Brett Ferres, 13 Stevie Ward, 16 Brad Singleton; Subs: 7 Rob Burrow, 10 Adam Cuthbertson, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 20 Anthony Mullally.

Tries: Moon 3, Parcell 2, Handley 2, Hall, Ward, Sutcliffe, Burrow 2, Galloway; Goals: Sutcliffe 10

Barrow: 1 Ryan Fieldhouse, 24 Luke Cresswell, 18 Danny Morrow, 20 Andy Litherland, 23 Chris Fleming, 7 Lewis Charnock, 15 Karl Ashall, 8 Joe Bullock, 9 Nathan Mossop, 17 Tom Walker, 11 Dan Toal, 12 Jarrad Stack, 13 Martin Aspinwall; Subs: 21 Dan Abram, 16 Andrew Dawson, 21 James Duerden, 28 Brad Brennan.

Tries: Cresswell, Stack; Goals: Ashall 1

A full report, photos and analysis will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.