Leeds confident game will go ahead

Leeds officials say there are no major concerns for the club’s fixture with Hull FC tonight despite heavy snow overnight.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a picture of the Headingley pitch and said despite it being covered, rising temperature meant they would be able to clear the facility in time for tonight’s fixture.

It is due to be the club’s first game back at Emerald Headingley Stadium after last week’s clash with Catalans was called off due to the weather.

In a tweet, Leeds said: “Blanket of snow on @EmeraldStadium this morning, set for rest of the morning but, unlike last week, temperatures rise this afternoon and we can clear the stadium for tonight’s game.”

Brian McDermott’s side are looking to get back to winning ways tonight after back-to-back defeats against Melbourne and Widnes.