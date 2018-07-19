Leeds confirm Crosby move

Leeds Rhinos have signed Warrington prop Dominic Crosby on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old is due to leave the Wolves at the end of the season but has been granted a spell with Leeds for the remainder of his contract.

He will not be permitted to play against Warrington in either the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup or Super League competitions.

Crosby has made just 17 appearances for the Wolves since his arrival ahead of the 2017 season.

He will make his debut against Wides on Friday.

“I am really looking to playing the Rhinos and getting out there with the boys tomorrow night,” he said.

“It is an exciting time for the club with a new management team in place and hopefully I can come in and help the team out where I can.”