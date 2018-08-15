Leeds confirm Moon departure

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that Australian centre Joel Moon will leave the club to return home at the end of the season.

The former New Zealand Warrior has been with the Rhinos since 2013 but has decided to take his career back to the NRL for family reasons.

After joining the Rhinos from Salford, Moon has made 164 appearances and scored 76 tries in both the centre and stand-off positions.

“First and foremost, I would like to say thank you to everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me during six wonderful seasons at the club,” said Moon.

“The time is right now for me and my young family to head home to Australia but I will leave at the end of the season with so many incredible memories.

“It has been a privilege to pull on the Leeds Rhinos jersey every week and my focus now is on making sure we finish the season as strongly as possible before I head home.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “Joel has been an outstanding servant for the Rhinos and one of the most exciting players for supporters and team-mates alike.

“We fully understand the decision he has made for his young family and he will leave Emerald Headingley with our best wishes at the end of the season.”

In his time at the club, Moon won two Challenge Cup Finals, a League Leaders’ Shield and two Grand Finals.