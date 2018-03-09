Leeds derby off in NCL

TOMORROW’S keenly-awaited fixture in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Second Division between East Leeds and neighbours Hunslet Warriors is off.

The pitch at Easy Road is unfit following this week’s adverse weather.

Two other grounds, meanwhile, have also failed to pass muster, at Dewsbury Celtic and Waterhead for the Division Three games against Salford City Roosters and Stanley Rangers respectively.

The venues have, in both Division Three fixtures, been reversed.

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Fixtures (Saturday 10 March 2018)

PREMIER DIVISION

Myton Warriors v Kells

Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks

Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs

Lock Lane v Skirlaugh

Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill

Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Hull Dockers

Drighlington v Leigh East

East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors – postponed

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

West Bowling v Wigan St Judes

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm

Beverley v Blackbrook

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Oldham St Anne’s v Millom

Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic

Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors

TotalRL.com will update in the light of any further postponed or switched fixtures