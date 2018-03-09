Leeds derby off in NCL

TOMORROW’S keenly-awaited fixture in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Second Division between East Leeds and neighbours Hunslet Warriors is off.
The pitch at Easy Road is unfit following this week’s adverse weather.
Two other grounds, meanwhile, have also failed to pass muster, at Dewsbury Celtic and Waterhead for the Division Three games against Salford City Roosters and Stanley Rangers respectively.
The venues have, in both Division Three fixtures, been reversed.
KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fixtures (Saturday 10 March 2018)
PREMIER DIVISION
Myton Warriors v Kells
Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks
Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs
Lock Lane v Skirlaugh
Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill
Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Saddleworth Rangers
Crosfields v Hull Dockers
Drighlington v Leigh East
East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors – postponed
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
West Bowling v Wigan St Judes
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm
Beverley v Blackbrook
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Oldham St Anne’s v Millom
Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic
Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors
TotalRL.com will update in the light of any further postponed or switched fixtures