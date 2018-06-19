Leeds duo set to sign new deals

Leeds’ busy retention drive has continued after Anthony Mullally and Josh Walters signed new deals.

The duo, who are both off-contract at the end of, are set to have their new deals announced after signing multi-year deals.

Mullally has gradually risen through the ranks at Leeds since making the move from Huddersfield in 2016 and made 34 appearances last season, making him one of the club’s most utilised players during their Grand Final winning campaign.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Walters is on course to record his highest number of games in a season for the Rhinos this year, having already appeared nine times at the halfway stage of the season.

The duo follow in the footsteps of Adam Cutherbertson, Ash Handley and Tom Briscoe, who have already agreed to stay with the club.