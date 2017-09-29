Leeds edge Hull to reach Grand Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos fought off a second half comeback from Hull FC to secure a place in the Grand Final with a 18-16 victory.

Stevie Ward reached for the line to give Leeds an early lead before Anthony Mullally came off the bench to double the advantage.

Gareth Ellis halved the deficit at the break after Albert Kelly had been denied by Kallum Watkins.

Mahe Fonua cut the gap to two points early in the second half before Sika Manu put the visitors ahead for the first time.

Liam Sutcliffe went over for the deciding score with 15 minutes remaining however as Hull’s Headingley hoodoo continued.

Leeds: 31 Jack Walker, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ryan Hall, 4 Joel Moon, 6 Danny McGuire, 16 Brad Singleton, 9 Matt Parcell, 17 Mitch Garbutt, 13 Stevie Ward, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 10 Adam Cuthbertson; Subs: 7 Rob Burrow, 12 Carl Ablett, 19 Brett Ferres, 20 Anthony Mullally.

Tries: Ward, Mullally, Sutcliffe; Goals: Watkins 3.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 2 Mahe Fonua, 14 Jake Connor, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 21 Sika Manu, 12 Mark Minichiello, 13 Gareth Ellis; Subs: 4 Josh Griffin, 15 Chris Green, 22 Josh Bowden, 28 Brad Fash.

Tries: Ellis, Fonua, Manu; Goals: Sneyd 2.

