Leeds edge out Wakefield in intense derby

Tom Briscoe’s two tries moved Leeds joint second with Salford in Super League, after the Rhinos overcame a gutsy Wakefield side 18-16.

The winger scored either side of half-time in a physical and exciting contest to help Brian McDermott’s side to a second victory over Trinity this year.

Wakefield had gone 10-0 ahead following Mason Caton-Brown’s 70-metre breakaway try and Kyle Wood’s score, but their lead was down to two by half-time after Stevie Ward scored a contentious try that appeared to have a knock-on in the build-up before Briscoe bagged his first following Kallum Watkins’ pass.

Watkins again assisted for Briscoe to give Leeds the lead for the first time before Joel Moon benefitted from a mix-up between Scott Grix and Ben Jones-Bishop to score by the posts.

Jones-Bishop scored late on to cut the lead to two, but the Rhinos held on.

Trinity: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Arundel, B. Tupou, Caton-Brown; Williams, Finn, England, Wood, Allgood, Ashurst, Hadley, Sio. Subs: Batchelor, Annakin, Hirst, Fifita.

Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, L. Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, McGuire; Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan. Subs: Ferres, Galloway, Garbutt, Mullally.