Leeds Finals to be staged in memory of Mutley

TWO of the Leeds & District ARL cup finals are taking place at Bus Vale over the next week and the first will be played in honour of former Secretary Phil `Mutley’ Sharpe, who passed away during the summer and who was also Secretary of the British Amateur Rugby League Association.

The opening match – the Under 16s final – is tomorrow (Thursday 4 October) and will involve Drighlington and Hunslet Warriors.

Hunslet Warriors and Milford Marlins, meanwhile, will square up on Thursday 10 October in the Under 18s decider.

Both matches are sponsored by Bartlett’s Insurance, and will kick off at 6.30pm.

LEEDS & DISTRICT ARL

Fixtures

Thursday 4 October 2018

UNDER 16S

PHIL SHARPE MEMORIAL TROPHY FINAL: Drighlington Hunslet Warriors.

Wednesday 10 October 2018

UNDER 18S

CUP FINAL: Hunslet Warriors Milford Marlins.