Leeds go joint top with victory over Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds’ revival continued as a third consecutive victory moved them joint-top of Super League.

A 28-12 victory over Huddersfield was rarely under threat despite trailing 12-10.

The two sides exchanged early tries, with Tom Briscoe and Ryan Hall’s scores being cancelled out by efforts through Ukuma Ta’ai and Jermaine McGillvary.

But Carl Ablett and Matt Parcell scored before half-time to give Leeds an 18-12 Leeds, before two penalty goals and a Jordan Baldwinson try secured the victory.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.