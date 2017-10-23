Leeds hand teenager new three-year deal

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos have handed a new three-year deal to centre Harry Newman.

The youngster became the first ever player born in the 21st century to play a top flight game this year when he made his debut for the Rhinos against Wigan in July.

He was under contract at the Rhinos until 2018, but the club has upgraded his contract to first-team terms at the age of 17.

“I am very proud to have signed a first team contract with Leeds Rhinos,” he said.

“This season it has been inspirational to see how well Jack Walker has done and Leeds have a history of giving young players a chance if they prove they are good enough.

“I owe a massive debt of thanks to my old coach at Newsome Panthers, Darren Fleary. He made the Rhinos aware of me when I was younger and that was the break I needed to get noticed by Leeds.

“I have trained with the first team a few times this season but I am really looking forward to doing a full pre-season with the first team players. Training alongside people like Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon and Liam Sutcliffe will be massive for my development in the next few years and hopefully I can make the most of any opportunities that come my way.”