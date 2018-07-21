Leeds keep top eight hopes alive after crushing Widnes

Leeds’ top eight hopes remain intact after a 34-0 win over Widnes.

The Rhinos, who needed a win to keep their flickering hopes alive, never looked under threat as they eased to victory against a Vikings side who look in alarming danger heading into the Qualifiers.

Brad Dwyer, Matt Parcell, Richie Myler and Luke Briscoe all scored to establish a 20-0 lead at half-time.

Briscoe scored again after the break, while Joel Moon and Jack Walker added to the scoreline to complete the rout.

