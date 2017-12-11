Leeds’ Kirkstall training base avoids damage in fire scare

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos’ training base has survived a fire unscathed.

Reports emerged on Sunday that the fire service had been called to the training complex following reports of smoke hanging over the complex.

Black smoke cloud over Kirkstall, Leeds but fire at Leeds rugby training ground seems to have been put out quickly .@BBCLookNorth pic.twitter.com/bnMiZ7mhgl — Emma Glasbey (@emmaglasbey) December 10, 2017

It was feared the Super League champions’ training facilities could have suffered damage, just two years since it was flooded and out of service for months.

However, a Leeds Rhinos spokesperson confirmed to TotalRL that there had been no damage to the facilities or pitches on site, with the smoke being attributed to vandalism involving portaloos at the back of the building.

The news will come as a huge relief to Leeds fans after the Rhinos’ previous issues without their Kirkstall facility.

Ahead of the 2016 season, the Rhinos were forced to train elsewhere after heavy flooding left the building in need of repair. The Rhinos subsequently endured a horrendous season and failed to make the top eight of Super League.