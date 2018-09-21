Leeds line up Fensom

Leeds Rhinos are expected to complete the signing of North Queensland backrower Shaun Fensom in the coming days.

It’s believed a deal has been agreed to bring the 29-year-old to Headingley next season, with the final formalities now being put in place.

When he signs, it will confirm a reunion with new Rhinos head coach David Furner, who is a long-time admirer of the 29-year-old.

Fensom played under Furner for five seasons at Canberra between 2009 and 2013. It was where the two developed a strong relationship before Furner departed for North Queensland. Fensom was named Canberra’s player of the season in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Fensom played in last year’s NRL Grand Final for the Cowboys, but was cruelly stretchered from the field just three minutes into the game after suffering a double leg break.

Despite that, he returned to action this season and made 14 appearances, scoring one try.

He has made 174 appearances in the NRL and is noted for his excellent defensive capabilities.

Ahead of last year’s Grand Final, Furner described Fensom as “tremendous”, and it is believed he has been one of his major recruitment targets for 2019.

And it appears that he is going to get his man, with Leeds expected to sign off a deal imminently.

He will be their second high-profile signing from the NRL ahead of 2019, following Tui Lolohea of the Wests Tigers to Headingley next season.