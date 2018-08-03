Leeds make big changes to squad for Challenge Cup showdown

Warrington and Leeds have named their 19-man squads for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Wolves have made just one change, with Ben Pomeroy replacing George King.

As for Leeds, they’ve made several changes after last week’s defeat to Salford.

Ryan Hall, Jack Walker, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson and Mikolaj Oledzki are among the returnees, while Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Brett Ferres and Anthony Mullally could also return after being named in the squad.

Wolves: Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Rhinos: Golding, T Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Mullally, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.