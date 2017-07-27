Leeds make nine changes for Challenge Cup semi-final

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brian McDermott has welcomed back nine key players for Leeds’ Challenge Cup semi-final with Hull FC.

Captain Danny McGuire returns to the side after being one of several to miss the Rhinos’ defeat to Wigan, while Matt Parcell and Adam Cuthbertson are other high-profile names to return.

Ryan Hall, Stevie Ward and Kallum Watkins have also been passed fit to feature after passing concussion assessment tests while Joel Moon also returns in a strong Rhinos squad.

The two other returnees are long-term absentees Brett Ferres and Liam Sutcliffe.

Leeds were without 13 first-team players for their final regular league fixture with Wigan and would go on to lose 34-0.

Leeds’ 19-man squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Culbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinzhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley, Jordan-Roberts.