Leeds’ marathon man Kallum Watkins prepares for milestone on Friday

Can you remember exactly what you were up to 57 hours ago?

It’s a long time in reality; well over two consecutive days. But it’s a particular length of time which holds some significance for Leeds centre Kallum Watkins – because that’s how long he’s played rugby for Leeds without missing a single minute of action.

He will make his 200th appearance for the club during Friday’s game against Wigan, and was the only man to feature in every single minute of the Rhinos’ disappointing 2016 season. Incredibly, he hasn’t missed a minute for Leeds since the 2015 Super 8s, when the Rhinos played Catalans.

And even at international level, Watkins has only missed 20 minutes of the friendly against France last autumn. “I only played an hour in that,” Watkins said. “Obviously not being in the forwards, you’re never really going to get taken off unless you’re injured.

“My position is tough and it’s hard work at times but it makes you think of the forwards going through the tough stuff throughout those minutes. They need that rest.

“It’s not something I think about too much. I just go out there and do a job and aim to be consistent.”

Watkins will get to bring up such a special milestone on his home ground against the Warriors – something that makes the occasion even more important for him.

“It’s a huge thing for me, especially here as well and playing Wigan,” he said. “It’s an honour to play that many games for a fantastic club. I’m immensely proud of that.

“It will be a big challenge for us on Friday, it always is against Wigan. The main focus is getting a good result.”