Leeds march towards semi-finals with comfortable win over Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds’ preparations for the play-offs continued impressively as they comprehensively dispatched of Salford 44-2.

An eight-try rout saw a number of Rhinos players impress, with Brett Ferres and Ashton Golding staking their claim for an increased involvement during the play-offs on their return to action.

It was Salford who took the lead through a penalty goal, but Leeds raced into a comfortable half-time lead thanks to tries through Liam Sutcliffe, Danny McGuire and Tom Briscoe.

The Red Devils put up little resistance in the second-half as Leeds cruised to victory with Matt Parcell (2), Adam Cuthbertson, Anthony Mullally and Brett Ferres crossing for tries.

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, McGuire, Garbutt, Burrow, Cuthbertson, Ward, Jones-Buchanan, Singleton. Subs: Mullally, Delaney, Parcell, Ferres.

Tries: Sutcliffe, McGuire, Briscoe, Parcell (2), Cuthbertson, Mullally, Ferres

Goals: Watkins (5)

Salford: Evalds, Bibby, Murdoch-Masila, Sa’u, Vatuei, Lui, O’Brien, Kopczak, Tomkins, Hauraki, Jones, Griffin, McCarthy. Subs: Lannon, A Walne, J Walne, Brining

Goals: O’Brien (1)