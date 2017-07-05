Leeds to offer exciting young fullback Jack Walker a new contract

Leeds Rhinos have offered exciting youngster Jack Walker a new contract, the club’s chief executive, Gary Hetherington, has confirmed.

Walker grabbed the headlines last Thursday with a man of the match performance as Leeds moved up to second following victory against St Helens.

The 17-year-old’s existing junior deal expires at the end of the current season but, with rival Super League clubs understood to be sniffing around the youngster’s availability, Hetherington told the Yorkshire Evening Post they will be doing their best to keep him.

Hetherington said: “He is a player who has come through our system. He is out of academy contract at the end of the season and he has been offered a new contract.

“He is clearly a player we see could have a good future in the game with Leeds Rhinos.”

