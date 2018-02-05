Leeds provide update on stadium developments

The redevelopment of Emerald Headingley continues to pick up pace ahead of Leeds’ first game of the season.

Work on the South Stand in the past week has seen steel and pre-cast concrete almost reach the Western Terrace in preparation for a partial opening ahead of the home clash with Catalans Dragons.

Preparation for the installation of the roof has also commenced while drainage work has also progressed well. Blockwork has also started.

Meanwhile, the foundations and drainage of the main stand is being prepared and a temporary stand is close to being installed, with work set to start next Monday.

Part of the south stand will be open for the home game against Catalans Dragons on March 2nd.

The Rhinos’ first home game will take place at Elland Road this Thursday.