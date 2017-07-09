Leeds put half a century on Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos issued their biggest statement of intent yet as they defeated top four rivals Salford 50-26.

Brian McDermott’s side, who are now outright second in Super League after defeating the Red Devils, showcased a clinical offensive display to put the Red Devils to the sword.

It was the hosts who hit the front through Josh Wood, but by half-time the game was beyond Ian Watson’s men as Leeds registered seven unanswered tries.

It was 36-6 at the break as Ryan Hall powered over, followed by further scores through Tom Briscoe (2), Kallum Watkins, Matt Parcell, Joel Moon and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Ben Murdoch-Masila’s outstanding campaign continued in the second-half as he scored two tries, but Leeds were never in danger and had the last laugh when Anthony Mullally and Jack Walker crossed.

Salford Red Devils: O’Brien, Evalds, Sa’u, Welham, Johnson, Lui, Dobson, Tasi, Wood, Kopczak, Jones, Murdoch-Masila, Hauraki. Subs: Brinning, Griffin, Krasniqi, Lannon.

Leeds Rhinos: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Ward, Hall, Moon, McGuire, Galloway, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Cuthbertson. Subs: Garbutt, Mullally, Walters, Lilley.